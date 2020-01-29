China's Hubei governor says outbreak in Huanggang city also severe

BEIJING (Reuters) - The virus outbreak in Huanggang city is especially severe, the governor of Hubei province said on Wednesday, adding the city cannot be allowed to become the second Wuhan - the provincial capital and epicentre of the epidemic.

Wang Xiaodong said during a press briefing that companies in the province should not resume work before the end of Feb 13.

Huanggang, a city of 7.5 million people, is one of more than a dozen cities that have been under virtual lockdown as China seeks to curb the spread of the virus that has killed 132. The city has reported five deaths and 324 cases as of end-Tuesday, the second-most in both accounts among the cities in the province behind Wuhan.