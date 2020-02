FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks queue at a shop in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 23, 2020, in this still image taken from video. China News Service/via REUTERS TV

BEIJING (Reuters) - The number of new deaths in China’s central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak rose by 116 as of Thursday, the province’s health commission said on its website on Friday.

A further 4,823 cases had been detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 51,986.