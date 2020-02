A worker with sanitizing equipment crosses the road in front of a hospital in Yichang city of Hubei, the province hit hardest by the novel coronavirus outbreak, China February 12, 2020. Picture taken February 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, said on Thursday it would extend a work suspension and asked all enterprises not to reopen before the end of Feb. 20.

The local government made the announcement in a statement on its website.