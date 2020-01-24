China's Hubei province confirms 15 more deaths due to coronavirus

(Reuters) - China reported 15 more deaths and 180 new cases of coronavirus, according to a statement from the health department of Hubei province, as the outbreak escalates.

The outbreak that began in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, has prompted China to ramp up measures to contain the virus including suspending public transport in 10 cities, shutting temples over the Lunar New Year and closing part of the Great Wall.

The newly identified coronavirus has created alarm because there are still many unknowns surrounding it such as how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. It can cause pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases.