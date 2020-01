A worker in protective suits checks the temperature of a passenger arriving at the Xianning North Station on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Xianning, a city bordering Wuhan to the north, in Hubei province, China January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central Hubei province, at the center of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, reported 13 new deaths caused by the new virus on Jan. 25, state media CCTV reported on Sunday.

Shanghai also reported its first death from the virus.

Hubei also reported 323 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections.

Separately, the province of Henan reported one death from coronavirus infection.