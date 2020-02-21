China's Hubei province reports 411 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central Hubei province had 411 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the province’s health commission said on Friday, up from 349 cases a day earlier.

The uptick in cases reversed three days of declines, although the number was still the lowest since Jan. 26. It brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 62,442.

The death toll in Hubei from the outbreak reached 2,144 as of the end of Thursday, up by 115 from the previous day.

The number of new confirmed cases in the provincial capital of Wuhan, epicenter of the outbreak, stood at 319, down from 615 a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 28.

Wuhan reported 99 new deaths, up from 88 on Wednesday. A total of 1,684 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.