China's Hubei reports 103 new deaths on Feb. 10: health commission

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers in protective suits attend to novel coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, reported 2,097 new cases and 103 new deaths on Feb. 10, the local health authority said on Tuesday.

The number of deaths rose to a new high but new cases fell almost 20% compared to the previous day.

The Hubei provincial health commission said the province now had confirmed a total of 31,728 cases with 974 deaths by the end of Monday, a fatality rate of 3.07%. More than three-quarters of the deaths have been in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.

The commission said there were still a total of 16,687 suspected but unconfirmed cases in the province.

Ma Guoqiang, the Wuhan Communist Party secretary, said the city government would aim to test all remaining suspected cases by Tuesday, amid growing complaints that many patients had not yet been diagnosed or admitted for full-time treatment.