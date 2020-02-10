China's Hubei reports 103 new deaths on Feb. 10: health commission

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers in protective suits attend to novel coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of a coronaries outbreak, reported 2,097 new cases and 103 new deaths on Feb. 10, the local health authority said on Tuesday.

The Hubei provincial health commission said the province now had confirmed a total of 31,728 cases with 974 deaths by the end of Monday, a fatality rate of 3.07%.

It said there were still a total of 16,687 suspected cases. The province pledged on Monday to test all those suspected to have the virus within a day.