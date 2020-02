People coming from the Hubei province wait at a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of a coronavirus epidemic, reported 56 new deaths from the outbreak on Sunday, bringing the total to 350, the local health commission said on Monday.

The province has also confirmed 2,103 new cases of infection on Feb. 2, with the total reaching 11,177 by the end of the day.