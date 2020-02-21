China's Hubei revises Thursday's tally of new coronavirus cases upward

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central province of Hubei said on Friday it has revised the number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday upward to 631 from 411 after including cases in the province’s prison system.

The province’s health commission said in a statement that it now had a total of 62,662 cases as of Thursday, after including 220 cases in Hubei’s prison system.

The death toll in Hubei from the outbreak reached 2,144 as of the end of Thursday, up by 115 from the previous day.

The number of new confirmed cases in the provincial capital of Wuhan, epicenter of the outbreak, stood at 319 on Thursday, down from 615 a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 28.

Wuhan reported 99 new deaths, up from 88 on Wednesday. A total of 1,684 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.