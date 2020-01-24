Ten cities in China's Hubei province suspend some public transportation

BEIJING (Reuters) - A total of 10 cities in China’s central Hubei province have suspended some public transportation over the coronavirus outbreak, the Hubei Daily reported on Friday.

Buses in cities of Chibi, Xiantao, Zhijiang, Qianjiang, Xianning, Huangshi and Enshi have suspended services.

In Zhijiang city, all public venues have been shut down except hospitals, supermarkets, farmers’ market, gas stations and drug stores, it said.

Indoor entertainment venues in Enshi city have also been shut down, it said.

Provincial capital Wuhan city, the epicenter of the outbreak, and Huanggang city have been locked down while Ezhou city has shut its train stations.

Hubei has confirmed 549 cases of the new coronavirus, with 24 death as of Jan 23, the provincial health authorities said.