World News
February 27, 2020 / 6:09 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

China asks low-risk coronavirus areas to resume visa, passport services

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Regions in China at low risk for the coronavirus should resume visa and passport services for both Chinese and foreign travelers to help the nation get back to work, immigration authorities said on Thursday.

Medium-risk areas should do the same depending on the state of the epidemic within their borders, the China Immigration Administration also said.

The immigration authority said on its official Weibo account that it would roll out measures to facilitate such moves, without providing further details.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below