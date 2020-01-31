Indonesia says China clears planes to evacuate Indonesian citizens from Hubei

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign minister said on Friday that China had cleared planes to fly to the virus-hit Chinese province of Hubei to evacuate Indonesian citizens from the area.

The aircraft will depart within 24 hours, Retno Marsudi told reporters.

Indonesia has said at least 243 Indonesians are in parts of China declared to be in lockdown, the majority in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.