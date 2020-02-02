Indonesia to stop flights to and from China amid coronavirus epidemic

Medical officers, who prepare evacuated Indonesian nationals from Wuhan, China's center of the coronavirus epidemic, before transferring them to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined, are seen at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, February 2, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will temporarily stop flights to and from mainland China starting Wednesday and bar visitors who have been in China for 14 days from entering or transiting in the Southeast Asian country, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Sunday.

The government will stop a policy to give free visa to Chinese nationals and also stop issuing visas on arrival for those who live in mainland China, she said, asking Indonesians not to travel to China amid the coronavirus epidemic.