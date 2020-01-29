Indonesia's Lion Air Group to suspend all flights to China from February

FILE PHOTO: Lion Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane is parked on the tarmac of Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian airline Lion Air Group said it will suspend all flights to China from February due to concern over the outbreak of coronavirus in China, the company said on Wednesday.

The airline has suspended six flight routes from several Indonesian cities to China so far and will suspend the rest next month, it said in a statement.

The coronavirus has killed over 130 people in China and nearly 1,500 new cases were reported on Tuesday.