Mothers may pass coronavirus to unborn children, say Chinese doctors: state TV

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Pregnant women infected with the new coronavirus may be able to pass it to their unborn child, doctors at the Wuhan Children Hospital said on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The doctors said it was possible after an infected coronavirus patient gave birth to a baby on Feb. 2. The newborn was given a test 30 hours later and confirmed to have the virus, the said.

Wuhan city is the epicenter of the outbreak that has since spread across China and overseas.