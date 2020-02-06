Business News
February 6, 2020 / 9:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Issues new actuary rules to lower insurance premiums amid virus outbreak

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s Banking and Insurance Regulator (CBIRC) issued new rules that would lead to cheaper life insurance premiums on Thursday, as an outbreak of a new coronavirus spreads across the country.

The CBIRC adjusted actuary rules for healthcare, accident and life insurance as well annuity insurance, according to a statement published on the CBIRC’s website on Thursday.

The adjustments will help lower premiums for such insurance by 3 to 5%, the regulator said in a separate filing alongside the revised regulations.

Reporting by Leng Cheng, Zhang Yan; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below