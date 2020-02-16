UK's Intertek temporarily shuts Hong Kong garment office over coronavirus case

(Reuters) - British product quality testing firm Intertek Group Plc said on Sunday it had temporarily shut its Hong Kong Garment Centre in Kowloon from Feb. 11 for two weeks after an employee contracted the new coronavirus.

Intertek said the employee was under observation in hospital. Its operations in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong had resumed work on Jan. 29. after the Lunar New Year holiday.

“We have taken immediate action to minimize the impact on our customers’ business operations and communicated to them new temporary work arrangements,” the statement said.

Intertek said its business in mainland China and Taiwan resumed operations on Feb. 10 and Jan. 30, respectively.