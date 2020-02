FILE PHOTO: An Iranian woman wears a protective mask to prevent contracting coronavirus, as she walks in the street in Tehran, Iran February 25, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s health ministry spokesman in a tweet on Friday rejected a report by BBC Persian that at least 210 people have died from coronavirus in the country.

The spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, announced earlier in the day that 34 people have died from coronavirus in Iran so far.