U.S. offer to help Iran in dealing with coronavirus 'ridiculous': Iran foreign ministry spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Iranian women wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, as they walk in the street in Tehran, Iran February 25, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - America’s offer to help Iran in dealing with coronavirus is “ridiculous,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, according to the Mehr news agency.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had offered to help with the coronavirus response in Iran, and raised doubts about Tehran’s willingness to share information.

“The claim to help Iran in dealing with corona from a country who with their economic terrorism has created widespread pressure for the people of Iran and even closed the paths for buying medicine and medical equipment, is a ridiculous claim and a political-psychological game,” Mousavi said.