Coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities: health ministry official

An Iraqi medical staff member checks a passenger's temperature, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, upon his arrival to Shalamcha Border Crossing between Iraq and Iran, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

DUBAI (Reuters) - The coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Iran confirmed 13 new coronavirus cases on Friday, two of whom have died.

“Based on existing reports, the spread of coronavirus started in Qom and with attention to people’s travels has now reached several cities in the country including Tehran, Babol, Arak, Isfahan, Rasht and other cities and it’s possible that it exists in all cities in Iran,” health ministry official Minou Mohrez said.