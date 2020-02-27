Iran coronavirus death toll reaches 26, Tehran Friday prayer canceled

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Thursday its death toll from coronavirus had risen to 26 and the total number of infected people now stood at 245, the highest number of deaths from the virus outside China.

Iranian women wear protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus, as they walk in the street in Tehran, Iran February 25, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

The outbreak prompted authorities to call off the Friday prayer in Tehran, state TV later reported, while state news agency IRNA said Iran has banned Chinese citizens from entering the country.

“In the last 24 hours, we have had 106 (new) confirmed cases ... The death toll has reached 26,” Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on Iranians to avoid “unnecessary trips inside the country”.

Jahanpur said there were plans to impose some restrictions at holy Shi’ite Muslim sites and cancel some sermons on Friday, the Islamic Republic’s traditional day of public prayer.

“But it needs the approval of the president before being carried out,” he said, adding that hundreds of those suspect of being infected by the virus had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said “some 20,000 coronavirus test kits and some other material” will be delivered to Iran on Friday from China.

“A Mahan Air plane will transfer this cargo, which has been prepared by China’s Red Crescent, to Iran,” said the ministry’s spokesman Abbas Mousavi, according to state TV.

Authorities, including President Hassan Rouhani, said on Wednesday that Iran had no plans to quarantine any “cities and districts” despite the sharp rise in numbers in a short time.

Officials announced Iran’s first deaths and infections from the coronavirus as recently as last week.

However, Jahanpur said the government had extended its closure of cinemas and temporary ban on cultural events and conferences for one more week.