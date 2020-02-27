Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 26: health ministry

Iranian women wear protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus, as they walk in the street in Tehran, Iran February 25, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Thursday its death toll from coronavirus had risen to 26 and the total number of infected people now stood at 245.

“In the last 24 hours, we have had 106 (new) confirmed cases ... The death toll has reached 26,” Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour told state TV, calling on Iranians to avoid “unnecessary trips inside the country”.

He said the government had extended its closure of cinemas and temporary ban on cultural events and conferences for one more week.