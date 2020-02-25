Turkey says 132 people aboard plane from Iran to be quarantined

Ambulances are seen near a Turkish Airlines (THY) plane from Tehran after landing at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara, Turkey, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA (Reuters) - All 132 passengers and crew on a flight from Iran to Turkey will be quarantined for 14 days and tested for coronavirus infection, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday, after TV broadcasters reported suspected infections on board the flight.

In a statement, Koca said the Turkish Airlines flight from Tehran was carrying Turkish nationals back, after Turkey closed its borders with Iran at the weekend over a coronavirus outbreak there.

Koca said all 132 passengers and crew on the flight were Turkish citizens, adding they would be quarantined and tested at a previously prepared hospital in Ankara.

The flight had been scheduled to land in Istanbul but was diverted to land in Ankara.