Iran urges citizens to stay at home as coronavirus spreads: TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - As death toll of those infected by the new coronavirus reached 16, Iran’s health ministry on Tuesday urged Iranians to stay at home, a ministry spokesman told state TV.

“It will be safer for people to stay at home. There were 34 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, including 16 people in Qom city,” Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told state TV.

Iran’s death toll has reached 16 and 95 people have been infected across Iran.