Iraq bans public gatherings and travel to nine countries amid coronavirus fears

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi men ride a motorbike as they wear protective masks, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq banned all public gatherings and banned travelers from Kuwait and Bahrain from entry, the health minister said on Wednesday, taking the total number of countries on the entry ban list to nine amid growing fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Iraqi citizens are now also banned from traveling to the nine countries which are China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Italy, Bahrain, and Kuwait, the minister said in a decree seen by Reuters.

He also ordered the suspension of schools and university and the closure of cinemas, cafes, clubs, and other public gathering spots nationwide from Feb. 27 to March 7.