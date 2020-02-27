World News
February 27, 2020 / 6:07 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Iraq reports sixth case of coronavirus in man who had been to Iran

FILE PHOTO: Members of the medical team check the temperature of Iraqi men, following the coronavirus outbreak, at the entrance checkpoint of South Mosul, Iraq February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid 

(Reuters) - Iraq has confirmed its sixth case of coronavirus, in a young Iraqi man in Baghdad who had traveled from Iran, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Kim Coghill

