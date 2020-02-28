Reuters Com Service 2 MOLT
Israel confirms second case of coronavirus - health ministry

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s health ministry on Friday confirmed its second case of coronavirus, a person it said had been in close contact with a man who tested positive after visiting Italy.

“Another coronavirus patient who was in close personal contact with the patient who returned from Italy was diagnosed with a positive result, and transferred to isolation,” the health ministry said in a statement.

A week ago, two Israeli passengers who tested positive after traveling on the virus-stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess were quarantined in an Israeli hospital.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub, editing by Stephen Farrell

