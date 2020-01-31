Italy government agrees state of emergency after confirmed coronavirus cases: government source

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s cabinet on Friday decided to declare a state of emergency after the first two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country, a government source said.

Two Chinese tourists in Rome have contracted the virus and have been put in an isolation unit of a hospital specialized in infectious diseases and viruses, while authorities are trying to piece together the itinerary of their trip across Italy.

On Thursday Prime Minister Conte also announced air traffic would be halted to and from China.