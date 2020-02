A man wearing a protective face mask walks through Porta Palazzo market, as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in northern Italy, in Turin, Italy, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

ROME (Reuters) - The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy rose on Friday to 888 from 650 the day before, a civil protection official said.

Of the 888 cases, 21 people have died and 46 have recovered, he added, clarifying previous comments which put the total cases at 821, excluding those who had died or recovered.