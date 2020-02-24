Fifth person dies in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy: official

People wearing face masks are seen at the central railway station, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

ROME (Reuters) - A fifth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, the chief of the Civil Protection agency said on Monday, with more than 200 cases reported in the north of the country since Friday.

Italian media reported that the dead patient was 88 and came from the region of Lombardy. The four other people who have died of the illness were also elderly and at least three of them had been suffering serious underlying health problems.