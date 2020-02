Three further deaths in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy - official

Closed ticket windows are seen outside the San Siro stadium after the Inter Milan v Sampdoria Serie A match was cancelled due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in Lombardy and Veneto, in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2020.REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

ROME (Reuters) - Three more people infected with the coronavirus have died in northern Italy, the chief of the Civil Protection agency said on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the worst outbreak of the illness in Europe to 10.

Angelo Borrelli told reporters the three dead had all been in their 80s and came from the worst impacted region, Lombardy. He added that the number of confirmed cases had risen to 322, the vast majority of them in the north of the country.