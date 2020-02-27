Two more people die from coronavirus in Italy: civil protection agency

Chief of Italy’s Civil Protection agency Angelo Borrelli gives an update to media on the new coronavirus outbreak in Italy, in Rome, February 24 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Two more people have died in Italy from coronavirus, bringing the death toll from the worst outbreak of the disease yet seen in Europe to 14, the Civil Protection agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency chief, Angelo Borrelli, had earlier told reporters that officials were still seeking confirmation that coronavirus was responsible for the latest two deaths. The number of confirmed cases has risen to 528 from some 420 announced on Wednesday, the vast majority in northern Italy.