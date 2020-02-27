Italy think-tank sees recession in first quarter over coronavirus

MILAN (Reuters) - Think tank Prometeia on Thursday said it expected Italy to fall into recession in the first quarter following the coronavirus outbreak in northern regions and as it forecast a 0.3% contraction in economic output for 2020.

The Bologna-based institute said it also expected the economy to contract 0.3% in the first quarter, which would mean a technical recession after the 0.3% fall in the fourth quarter of 2019.

A recession is normally defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.