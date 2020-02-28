Italy's post office to reopen some branches in quarantine zone from Monday

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s post office will reopen some branches on Monday in the two areas of the country that were sealed off last week to contain the biggest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

Authorities in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, Italy’s industrial and financial heartlands, shut schools, universities, museums and cinemas on Sunday.

Ten towns in Lombardy, close to Italy’s business capital Milan and with a combined population of nearly 50,000, were placed under effective quarantine, with similar measures adopted for a small town in neighboring Veneto.

Poste Italiane said in a statement on Friday it would reopen five branches in some of the towns under quarantine, starting from Monday.