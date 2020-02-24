Italy airline strike postponed over Coronavirus: union spokeswoman

MILAN (Reuters) - An air transport strike planned for Tuesday in Italy has been postponed until further notice to reduce disruption at a time when the country is facing a Coronavirus outbreak in some areas, a spokeswoman for a labor union said on Monday.

The national body that oversees industrial action in the public service sector asked unions to change their plans due to the coronavirus, Giulia Dellepiane, spokeswoman for FIT CISL for workers in the transport sector said.