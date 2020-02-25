Eleventh death in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy - Veneto region

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - A 76-year-old woman died on Tuesday in the northern Italian city of Treviso, the Veneto region said, the eleventh victim of the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Italy is struggling against a contagion with its epicenter in the wealthy regions of Lombardy and Veneto. The number of confirmed cases rose to 322 from 229 on Monday, the vast majority of them in the north of the country.