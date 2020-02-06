Italy confirms third coronavirus case, person had been evacuated from China

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian national on Thursday tested positive for the new coronavirus, a spokesman for the health ministry said, the third confirmed in Italy after two Chinese tourists tested positive last week.

The man was one of 56 Italian nationals repatriated this week from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus that has killed more than 600 people. There have been two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Those evacuated from China were being held in quarantine for 14 days at a military base south of Rome.

The ministry said the infected man had been transferred to Rome’s Spallanzani institute, a centre specializing in infectious diseases and viruses.

Nearly 230 cases have been reported in 27 other countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements.