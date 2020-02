A police car is seen in the village of Codogno after officials told residents to stay home and suspend public activities as 14 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in northern Italy, in this still image taken from video in the province of Lodi, Italy, February 21, 2020. Local Team/REUTERS TV via REUTERS

MILAN (Reuters) - A second patient infected with the new coronavirus has died in Italy, ANSA news agency reported citing healthcare sources, as an outbreak spreads in the north of the country with 30 cases reported so far.

The victim was a female resident in Milan’s Lombardy region, ANSA said. Her reported death comes hours after a 77-year-old man died overnight near Padua, in the nearby Veneto region.