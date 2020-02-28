German newspaper cites Health Ministry as saying ITB travel fair should be canceled

A pedestrian walks past an advertising poster for the upcoming International Tourism Trade Fair ITB as officials consider cancelling the fair for the spread of the coronavirus in the country in Berlin, Germany, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Bild newspaper on Friday cited the Health Ministry as saying that its new coronavirus criteria, according to which organizers must assess the safety of their events, meant Berlin’s ITB international travel fair should be canceled.

An official at the Health Ministry confirmed the report.

A spokeswoman for the trade fair said no decision had yet been made on the event, which is due to start in Berlin next week.