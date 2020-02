FILE PHOTO: Signs are seen outside the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England, September 12 , 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

WARWICK, England (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover (TAMO.NS) has enough parts from China to maintain its British production for the next two weeks but not beyond that at the moment, Chief Executive Ralf Speth said on Tuesday.

The head of Britain’s biggest carmaker also told reporters that sales were not currently happening in China.