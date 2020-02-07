Japan PM Abe orders government to take steps vs virus impact on economy

Pedestrians wearing facial masks are reflected on an electric board showing stock prices outside a brokerage at a business district in Tokyo, Japan January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered his government to take “all necessary steps” to mitigate the impact of the coronovirus outbreak on the economy, including tapping state budget reserves, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

“There’s a risk the coronovirus outbreak could hurt consumption, so we need to watch developments carefully,” Nishimura told reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.

“The impact on inbound tourism is also a concern,” he said.