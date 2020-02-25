Japan's Finance Minister Aso says closely watching market moves

FILE PHOTO: Japanese finance minister Taro Aso takes questions at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., Oct. 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he was closely monitoring market moves, as Asian shares sank on fears the coronavirus outbreak could wreak far greater economic damage than first thought.

Aso said the government, however, was not considering taking additional economic policy measures in response to the widening coronavirus outbreak.

He made the comments in a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.