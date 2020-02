FILE PHOTO: Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi talks as he attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

TOKYO (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday that Japan would send a fourth chartered flight to Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, the following day to bring back about 200 passengers.

The passengers could include Japanese nationals as well as their Chinese spouses, Motegi told reporters.