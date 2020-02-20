Japan
February 20, 2020 / 4:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia to evacuate 74 people from coronavirus-affected ship off Japan

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is “committed” to evacuating 74 of its nationals from the Diamond Princess cruise off the Japanese port city of Yokohama that has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Thursday.

Muhadjir Effendy, Indonesia’s chief development minister, told reporters that the government is still considering whether to bring them back using a naval vessel or by plane.

Four Indonesians who were part of the crew on the cruise liner were infected with the coronavirus, according to a foreign ministry official.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Jessica Damiana; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies and Christian Schmollinger

