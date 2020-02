FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a mask stands on the deck of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as the vessel's passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Another 67 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Saturday.

The United States said earlier on Saturday it would send an aircraft to Japan to bring back U.S. passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred.