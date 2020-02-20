Japan government says another two officials infected with coronavirus, confirms two deaths

Passengers are seen on the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama Port, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government said on Thursday that two people from the cruise ship berthed in Japan, both in their 80s, have died from coronavirus infections and that another two government officials have tested positive for the infection.

One of the officials was from the Health Ministry and the other from the Cabinet Secretariat, and both had worked on the Diamond Princess, a health ministry official told a news conference.

Three other officials, from the health ministry and quarantine office, had previously tested positive for the virus.