South Koreans return home from quarantined ship off Japan: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - A presidential jet brought home six South Koreans and a Japanese spouse from a quarantined cruise ship docked off Japan on Wednesday, according to Yonhap news agency.

The evacuees will be transferred and isolated for at least two weeks at Incheon International Airport Quarantine, to rule out any symptoms.

Health authorities had said there were 14 South Koreans, five of whom were crew members, on the Diamond Princess, including those who arrived on Wednesday’s flight.

The cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp, and carrying some 3,700 passengers and crew, has been quarantined in Yokohama since Feb. 3 after a man, who disembarked in Hong Kong before it traveled to Japan, was diagnosed with the virus.

More than 540 people have been infected with the virus on the ship, according to Japanese authorities, the largest concentration of infections outside mainland China.

The arrival of the evacuees comes after the third charted flight was dispatched to evacuate South Koreans and their Chinese family members from the virus-hit city of Wuhan last week.

South Korea has confirmed 31 cases of the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,921 people in China.