More passengers to disembark from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - A second group of about 600 Japanese and foreign passengers from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo was set to disembark on Thursday after two-weeks quarantined onboard, as criticism of Japan’s handling of the outbreak mounted.

Passengers look out from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

More than 620 of the passengers on the Diamond Princess liner have been infected on the ship, which has been quarantined since Feb. 3, initially with about 3,700 people on board.

The rapid spread of the disease - Japan has well over half of the known cases outside China - has sparked criticism of authorities just months before the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

About 500 passengers were set to disembark on Thursday while another 100 people were to leave for chartered flights home, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

An initial batch of passengers who had tested negative and shown no symptoms disembarked on Wednesday. Those who have shared a room with people testing positive must stay onboard longer, as will crew.

More than 150 Australian passengers arrived home after a pre-dawn departure from Tokyo’s Haneda airport. They face another 14-day quarantine.

Buses escorted by police cars transported the Australian passengers from Yokohama to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport late Wednesday. The buses drove the Australians straight to the tarmac, where they boarded the government-chartered plane.

Some Hong Kong passengers also went home, while Canadians were to leave on a charter flight later on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, the United States evacuated more than 300 nationals on two chartered flights.

A U.S. State Department official said there were still about 45 U.S. citizens on board the cruise ship as of Thursday.

Americans flown back will have to complete another 14 days quarantine, as will returning Hong Kong residents.

Disembarked Japanese passengers, however, face no such restrictions, a decision that has sparked concern.

“If any of those 500 individuals (who disembarked) are infected, we won’t be able to contain it,” opposition lawmaker Kazunori Yamanoi was quoted by domestic media as telling Health Minister Katsunobu Kato in parliament on Wednesday.

Kato defended the government’s response again on Thursday, telling parliament that while a ship differed from a hospital, officials had responded daily to issues pointed out by experts.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, when asked at a news conference why Japanese leaving the ship did not have to spend another two weeks in quarantine, referred to the advice of Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID).

The NIID said there should be no problem if people had shown no symptoms for 14 days and had tested negative for the virus during the period their health was under surveillance.

Besides those on the cruise liner and returnees brought home from Wuhan city, the epicenter of the epidemic, about 70 cases of domestic infections have been confirmed in Japan, including 25 in Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The spread of the virus has raised concerns about planning for the Tokyo Summer Olympics as well as the impact on Japan’s economy.