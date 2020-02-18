U.S. CDC places 14-day travel restriction on passengers from quarantined cruise ship

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday all passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan would be restricted from traveling to the United States for at least 14 days after leaving the ship.

Currently, there are more than 100 U.S. citizens still onboard the ship or in hospitals in Japan, according to the CDC.

The CDC statement comes days after the United States said it would send aircraft to Japan to bring back American passengers on the cruise ship, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred.

Outside China, there have been 827 cases of the disease, known as COVID-19, and five deaths, according to a Reuters count based on official statements. More than half of those cases have been on the Diamond Princess.